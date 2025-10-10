Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 10 (ANI): Gujarat and India, along with some important steps being taken to move towards Net Zero under Mission 500 GW energy by 2030, said the release.

As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, a seminar was organised on the topic 'UrjaVarta on Mission 500 GW: Leapfrogging towards Net Zero', in the presence of Kanubhai Desai, Minister of Energy and Petrochemicals.

Key discussions were held on reducing India's carbon emissions through Mission 500 GW and lowering the cost of electricity for consumers by 2030.

The discussions included revised guidelines for developers to establish their own renewable energy generation capacity through open bids to thermal generation companies and supply it to consumers. Also discussed was the benefit to buyers from lower-cost thermal energy by replacing the use of fossil fuels with renewable energy, which will balance renewable energy DISCOM (Distribution Company) with thermal energy.

The release stated that this is proving to be a crucial step towards achieving the target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, and this mission will also play a vital role in laying the foundation for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

This step by the Central Government will accelerate the energy transition and benefit both consumers and distribution companies. Key participants in this important panel discussion included the Chairperson, CEA- Ghanshyam Prasad, Former Chairperson, CERC- P. K. Pujari, Former Minister of Environment of Norway- Erik Solheim, Vice-Chancellor of GTU-Rajul Gajjar, Former Chairman GERC- Anand Kumar, and CMD, Zodiac Energy Limited, Chairman, Energy Committee- Kunj Shah.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel formally inaugurated the inaugural series of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Ganpat University in Mehsana.

On the first day of the conference, scheduled for 9th and 10th October, the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) organised a seminar titled "Critical Minerals: Opportunities in New Emerging Sectors" at Ganpat University. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the event.

During the event, GMDC Managing Director Roopwant Singh presented a cheque of over Rs 237.67 crore to the Chief Minister. (ANI)

