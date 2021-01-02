New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday condemned the vandalising of idols at the Ramateertham temple in Andhra Pradesh, which took place on the intervening night of December 28 and 29, 2020.

VHP's Secretary-General Milind Parande in a statement said, "Three other incidents of temple attacks have taken place in Andhra Pradesh in the last two days. Many such incidents including the burning of the Temple Chariot in October 2020 by miscreants in Antarvedi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh have happened in Andhra Pradesh in the last few months."

Slamming the Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy-led government in the state, he said that recurring attacks on Hindu temples with "impunity by certain people and the apathy as well as the inaction of the Jagan Reddy-led state government is shocking to the Hindu society."

"The sudden spurt in such targeted attacks on Hindu temples specifically after the election of this Jagan Reddy government speaks volumes for the increased confidence of the anti-Hindu forces in the state," the Secretary-General added.

The VHP has demanded prompt and strict action against the culprits and proper security measures for all temples, especially those under state government-controlled endowment board.

He also said that as the state government seems to be "unable and unwilling" to perform its duty of protection of the temples, adding that "VHP has no other recourse but to call for public agitation against these atrocities." (ANI)

