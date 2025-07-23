New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday urged the Centre to bring a "strict" anti-conversion law for its implementation across the country.

In a statement, VHP secretary general Surendra Jain said the arrest of some people in connection with cases of illegal religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh is a "strong evidence" of how such unlawful activities are being carried out in different parts of the country.

Such rackets are operating unabated even in those states where anti-conversion law is in place, he said.

"We appeal to the central government to immediately enact a strict law that is applicable across the country. It is not possible for one state government to check religious conversion. The vicious cycle of conversion is not only attacking the Hindu society but also posing a serious threat to national security," Jain said.

Two days after an inter-state religious conversion racket was busted, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested Abdul Rehman, an alleged kingpin in the case, from Delhi.

According to police, Rehman, a resident of Firozabad, is the 11th accused arrested so far in the case.

