New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Thursday wrote to the Delhi Police to cancel comedian Munawar Faruqui's show.

Munawar, who has earlier been in controversies for mocking Hindu Gods and Goddesses, is all set to host a comedy show in Civic Centre, Delhi on Sunday.

In the letter written to the police, VHP stated, "Communal tension arose in Bhagya Nagar because of Munawar's jokes on Hindu Gods. We would like to request you to kindly get the show cancelled."

"Otherwise, the members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will hold protests against the show," it stated further.

Earlier on Saturday, Munawar hosted a standup comedy show in Hyderabad, amidst tight security.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had given a call to boycott the show. Addressing a gathering in Khila Shapur of Jangaon district on Friday, he alleged that Faruqui should be boycotted as he mocked Hindu Gods. (ANI)

