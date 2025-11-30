Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is accelerating its journey to becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Government of Gujarat has announced the second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Kutch & Saurashtra region, scheduled for 8-9 January 2026 in Rajkot, the release said.

In conjunction with the conference, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) will be held at the same venue from 8 to 11 January 2026, offering an enhanced platform for industries, MSMEs, government bodies, and entrepreneurs from across the region.

According to a Gujarat CMO, Vibrant Gujarat has enabled many indigenous enterprises to thrive. Rajkot, known for its strong automotive industry, is now advancing into aerospace and space technology, with Shreeram Aerospace and Defence LLP poised for significant growth. The company reflects the New India and embodies the core spirit of Prime Minister's initiatives 'Adopt Swadeshi', 'Make in India', and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by transforming local capabilities into world-class industrial excellence. With the momentum of Vibrant Gujarat, Saurashtra is steadily evolving into an innovation-driven industrial corridor.

The company's Managing Director, Sandip Vallabh Satani, stated that the organisation began its journey in 2017. Through Shreeram Aerospace, they received the opportunity to contribute to New India's technological aspirations. Guided by his father, Vallabhbhai Satani, the company, built on a strong foundation of engineering expertise, has today become one of the few institutions in India that stand out for their specialised capabilities. He adds that with advanced machinery and a 24x7 power-backed assembly facility, they have worked to establish Gujarat's most modern and well-equipped precision engineering ecosystem.

As a result, the company is now capable of supplying highly critical aerospace components to global leaders such as Airbus, Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Dassault Aviation, ISRO, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and others.

Satani states that, with support from their technical team, they have achieved proficiency in ultra-precision machining, complex aerospace tooling, high-strength alloys, and critical assemblies at the highest technological standards. They have also developed India's first 6 micron RMS Terahertz Antenna and Navigation Antenna for SAC ISRO.

The company has delivered more than 3,000 aerospace tools, including 8-metre wing fixtures, INVAR composite layup tools, stretch-forming dies for aero-engine parts, reflector panels, and others. Additionally, they have successfully delivered the left- and right-wing box assembly jigs for the TATA Airbus C295 aircraft, each measuring 11.5 metres in length, weighing 25 tonnes, and comprising more than 15,000 individual parts. He added that the Prime Minister often emphasises that every challenge presents an opportunity. Inspired by this approach, the company has developed an ultra-precision multi-axis machining infrastructure, a robust quality management system aligned with global standards such as the AS9100D certification, and an integrated fabrication, assembly and inspection ecosystem. All of this is supported by a highly skilled workforce trained in international best practices.

Rajkot's engineering strength is fostering innovation and reinforcing Gujarat's leadership in India's manufacturing growth. The city continues to demonstrate that local talent and technological capability can significantly advance India's global aspirations. (ANI)

