New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Vice Admiral AN Pramod assumed charge as the Director General Naval Operations (DGNO) on Monday, an official statement said.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Defence, an alumnus of the 38th Integrated Cadet Course, Naval Academy, Goa, Pramod, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1990.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress LS Election Committee Meeting on January 19 in Bengaluru’s Indira Bhavan, Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The Flag Officer is a CAT 'A' Sea King Air Operations Officer and a Communication and Electronics Warfare Specialist. He did the Staff Course at DSSC Wellington (Nilgiris) and the Naval Higher Command Course at NWC, Goa.

His important afloat appointments include Fleet Operations Officer, Western Fleet, Command of IN ships Abhay, Shardul and Satpura, Executive Officer Rajput, SCO Sujata and GO II Kirpan. He commanded the Naval Air Station, Utkrosh, at Port Blair and was also the Director of Staff at the DSSC, Wellington, the statement said.

Also Read | OYO Plans To Expand Presence in Spiritual Destinations Including Ayodhya With 400 Properties by Year-End.

He has also held important staff appointments that include Joint Director, Naval Air Staff, Joint Director, Director and the Principal Director of Aircraft Acquisition. He has also been a member of the Indian Strategic and Operational Council (INSOC) and the Tactical Audit Group (TAG) from 2016-19 and 2006-09, respectively, it added.

As per the official statement, the flag officer has tenanted the appointments of Deputy Commandant, INA, ACNS (Air) at Naval Headquarters and Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)