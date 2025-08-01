Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 1 (ANI): The Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, marked a significant moment in its institutional journey as Vice Admiral Manish Chadha AVSM, VSM, took over as Commandant of the Academy on August 1.

According to a release, Vice Admiral Manish Chadha succeeds Vice Admiral CR Praveen Nair, AVSM, NM, who steered the Academy with vision, professionalism, and commitment.

A highly decorated Flag Officer, Vice Admiral Manish Chadha is an alumnus of the 78th course of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1 1991.

A Communication and Electronic Warfare Specialist, he has done his Staff Course from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Higher Command Course from the National Defence University, Washington, USA.

He has commanded Coast Guard Interceptor Boat CGS-05 and Indian Naval Ships Veer, Kirpan and Mysore. He has held various staff and operational appointments at the Naval and Command Headquarters.

He was awarded the Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2025 and Vishist Seva Medal in 2017. On promotion to Flag Rank on December 6, 2021, he was appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area, and subsequently he served as the Assistant Chief of Personnel (Administration and Civilian) at the Naval Headquarters and Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area.

Prior to taking over as Commandant INA, the Flag Officer tenanted the appointment of Assistant Chief of Personnel (Human Resource Development) at Naval Headquarters.

Under his helm, the Indian Naval Academy is expected to further strengthen its reputation as a centre of excellence for professional military education and leadership development of cadets from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and maritime forces of friendly foreign countries. (ANI)

