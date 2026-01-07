Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): There comes a moment in every marathon which challenges both the body and the mind. At the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), that moment arrives at Pedder Road.

Known among runners as the course's most formidable stretch, the climb has earned a reputation as the race's "heartbreak hill". It has proven to be a place where legs tire, minds waver, and determination is put to a stern test, according to a release.

Veteran runners agree that Pedder Road is not just a physical challenge but a strategic one. A part of the later stages of the race, it demands patience rather than bravery. Journalist and seasoned runner Naveen Peter believes the key lies in approaching the climb without panic or urgency.

"Come into the Pedder Road climb with some time to spare so that you don't have to hurry through it," he advises, as quoted from a release.

For Amna Ahmed, captain of Adidas Runners Delhi, the climb is where the emotional and physical spirit of the Tata Mumbai Marathon comes together.

"This is where the Mumbai Marathon truly tests you. The incline hurts, but this is where you dig deep and give it your best," she explains.

"Once you conquer Pedder Road, you feel unstoppable. With the toughest climb behind you and the rest of the course mostly downhill or level, the finish line truly feels earned," she added.

Anuj Sonpal, Founder and CEO of Valorem Advisors, echoes the need for patience, calling Pedder Road the marathon's "heartbreak hill".

"The key to conquering it is consciously slowing down and not burning out before you get to the top. Be patient and don't worry too much about the lost time there. Budget it into your racing pace strategy," he advises.

Accepting the climb as part of the race, rather than an obstacle to be fought, often makes the difference between a strong finish and a painful struggle.

This philosophy is reinforced by Omkar Surve, a 33-year-old production manager at District by Zomato, who believes Pedder Road rewards composure and sound technique.

In many ways, Pedder Road encapsulates what the Tata Mumbai Marathon stands for. It is demanding and humbling, but also deeply immensely rewarding. As thousands of runners line up on January 18 for the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Pedder Road will once again stand as the race's ultimate proving ground. For those who approach it with patience and preparation, conquering the climb becomes one of the most fulfilling moments of their journey.

The 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, will witness a dynamic mix of seasoned champions and emerging talent, showcasing the depth and strength of Indian distance running from across the nation.

All eyes will be on defending champions Anish Thapa and Nirmaben Thakor as they return to centre stage to defend their titles at Asia's most prestigious marathon on January 18, according to a TMM release.

The top three finishers in the Indian Elite men's and women's categories will be awarded prize money of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh, respectively. In addition, an event record bonus of Rs 2 lakh is on offer, along with an Indian event record jackpot of Rs 1 lakh. The current Indian event records are held by Nitendra Singh Rawat (2:15:48) in the men's category and Sudha Singh (2:34:56) in the women's category. (ANI)

