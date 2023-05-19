New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will embark on his maiden two-day visit to Kerala from Sunday.

After his arrival on May 21, the Vice President will offer prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

On May 22, Dhankhar will inaugurate the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly building in Thiruvananthapuram, where he will address the gathering and release a Souvenir of Kerala Legislature International Book Festival - 2023.

The Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on May 22, 1998 by former President KR Narayanan.

Later in the day, the Vice President Dhankhar will visit the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kannur, where he will interact with the cadets. This marks the first visit by any Vice President to the INA.

During the tour of Kannur, Vice President Dhankhar will pay respects to his teacher Rathna Nair at her residence in Thalassery. Nair taught Dhankhar when he was a student of Sainik School, Chittorgarh. (ANI)

