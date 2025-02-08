New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday issued a stern warning against divisive forces in India, urging a strong response to those attempting to create rifts based on caste and regionalism.

Speaking at the Karnataka Vaibhava Literature and Cultural Festival in Ranebennur, Dhankhar said, "I have no hesitation in saying that the challenges we are facing are more serious than even climate change... [Some] people, in the style they are adopting, are creating divisions in a despicable manner. There are many bases for division--caste, regionalism. I don't understand how there can be a debate about regionalism versus nationalism in this country. How absurd and baseless it is, but when you look at its roots, you will find the hand of anti-national forces."

The Vice President added,"These forces [divisive forces] work in different ways. They have adopted new paths, and on many issues, you will see they turn to the judiciary. I am concerned because our Constitution has given every individual the right in the judicial system, and what is the right? That they can seek the shelter of the court. But in recent years, money has been used to fuel anti-national sentiments, and access to the judiciary has been weaponized in a way that is not happening in any other country."

He further stated, "The forces challenging the nation, trying to create a clash between nationalism and regionalism, must receive a strong response. They want to shake our cultural heritage."

Underlining the need to preserve the nation's cultural philosophy, the Vice President said, "On this day, when I look to one side, I see India's progress through the eyes of the world, through the eyes of the people living within the nation. They are like the feathers of the peacock dancing in the rain... But when I look at the peacock's feet, I get worried, forced to reflect, and then I feel the need for our cultural philosophy. We are trying to cut the branch on which we are thriving, on which we are sitting."

Expressing deep concern over attempts to influence the electoral process within the country, the Vice President said, "In the country with the oldest democracy, the strongest democracy, the most progressive democracy, the most vibrant democracy, and constitutionally the only country in the world with a democratic system at every level--village, city, state, or nation; there is an attempt to influence our electoral process in a manner it should not be influenced. This attempt is being made by those who should not even be a part of it, but they are involved. We must, collectively, with strong resolve, develop a mindset."

Referring to India's economic progress, he said, "The world's leading institutions like the IMF, World Bank, and others say that if there is any shining star in the world where investment can be made, where opportunities are available, and where one can showcase their talent, it is India. India is considered a global favorite destination for investment and opportunities." (ANI)

