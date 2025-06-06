India News | Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Accorded a Warm Welcome in Shimla

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. On behalf of the people of Himachal Pradesh, the Governor felicitated the Vice-President by presenting him with a traditional Himachali cap, a shawl, and a memento.

Agency News ANI| Jun 06, 2025 08:36 PM IST
India News | Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Accorded a Warm Welcome in Shimla
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo/ @VPIndia)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was given a warm welcome upon his arrival at the Annandale Helipad in Shimla on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla warmly welcomed the Vice President at the Annandale helipad. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is also serving as the Minister-in-Waiting for the Vice President's visit, were present on the occasion.

Lt General Devender Sharma, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC, Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Surender Chauhan, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police Shimla Gaurav Singh, and other senior officials of the State Government were also in attendance.

From Annandale Helipad, the Vice President proceeded to Raj Bhavan, Shimla, where he was received by Secretary to the Governor CP Verma. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Vice President at Raj Bhavan.

Dhankar posted on X, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Ji called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh today. @SukhvinderSukhu @CMOFFICEHP"

On behalf of the people of Himachal Pradesh, the Governor felicitated the Vice-President by presenting him with a traditional Himachali cap, a shawl, and a memento.

The Vice President will stay at the Raj Bhavan during his visit and is scheduled to visit Solan tomorrow. In the evening, the Governor will host a banquet in his honour at Raj Bhavan.

Also, earlier on Thursday evening, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacted with the tourists after the conclusion of the Shimla Summer Festival.

Earlier today, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar was also felicitated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, at Punjab Raj Bahwan in Chandigarh, Punjab.

    Latestly whatsapp channel