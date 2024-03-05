New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar met Danish Parliament Speaker Soren Gade in Delhi on Tuesday.

Along with the Vice President, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari was also present.

Speaking to ANI on Monday Gade said that despite being a smaller country (60 lakh population) and smaller economy, being considered as friends is "something special."

Gade went on to underscore the importance of the New Delhi and Copenhagen partnership that is needed to take the journey forward.

Lauding India as a democracy, the speaker highlighted further how the two countries are easier to get closer.

"We share values on democracy, freedom of speech and rule of law. That is the reason why not only India and Denmark, but India and the European Union should have closer ties because it's much easier to be friends with countries where you have the same values", said Gade.

Earlier on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda met with a delegation from Denmark comprising the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, Soren Gade, deputy speakers, and Ambassador Freddy Svane.

The discussions primarily focused on the upcoming elections in India, and various initiatives undertaken by the PM Modi government.

The meeting, as reported by the office of BJP National President Nadda, delved into a range of topics, providing an opportunity to exchange views on the democratic process and governance strategies.

The delegation from Denmark expressed keen interest in understanding the intricacies of the Indian political landscape, particularly in the lead-up to the forthcoming elections.

In a statement issued by the BJP National President's office, it was highlighted that the talks were not only insightful but also touched upon the various programs and policies implemented by the Modi government.

Danish Ambassador Svane took to social media to share his perspective on the meeting, stating, "Insightful discussion between Party President Nadda and the Speaker of the Danish parliament Soeren Gade along with the deputy speakers." (ANI)

