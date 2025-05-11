New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) As India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt all military actions, defence experts termed it a "victory of the Indian armed forces" and hoped Pakistan will "not open another chapter" after the agreement.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of a full-scale war.

Making the announcement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan agreed on the understanding during a call on Saturday afternoon, and the next talks are scheduled at 12 noon on May 12.

The announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump in a surprise social media post claimed that the talks between the two sides were "mediated" by the US.

Strategic affairs expert Maj Gen P K Sehgal (retd) called the understanding to halt military actions a "very good beginning" for both the nations, as both countries suffered as a result of the escalating tensions.

"As far as Pakistan is concerned, we have broken the back of terrorism. India showed that there is a very strong and decisive leadership in place.

"Over the last 11 years, India spent a lot of money to strengthen air defence, and increase the capabilities, competence and professionalism of the Army in a very big way," he told PTI.

The government has given all the "wherewithal and force multipliers" to them that are essential to win a modern war, he said.

Also, the integration and coordination applied by the three services were "absolutely immaculate", the strategic affairs expert said, terming the cohesion displayed by the ministries of defence, external affairs and home affairs “absolutely outstanding”.

"You cannot win a modern war without all the forces working in synergy," he said.

He also said the actions prior to the Operation Sindoor on May 7 "completely isolated Pakistan, and as the entire world stood behind India, the country stood behind the armed forces”.

"Indian armed forces have emerged as a guardian angel of India's sovereignty and integrity," Maj Gen Sehgal (retd) said.

"I am sure that Pakistan will dare not fight again. It is not in Pakistan's interest. Its military infrastructure is depleted," he added.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Col Anil Bhat (retd) from Mumbai said the understanding between the two sides might have stemmed from an agreement that "Pakistan will not support terrorist groups, and ensure they are not again sent into India”.

"Knowing the history of Pakistan, it remains to be seen whether it (the understanding) will be followed, and if so, how well it is followed," he said.

However, it is hoped that the Pakistani military establishment "sees the sense and takes a positive course, otherwise, God forbid, if they start again, the response will appropriately be a little more," the retired army officer said.

"We hope that Pakistan learnt some lessons and will not open a new chapter," he added.

Brig Vijay Sagar Dheman (retd) said the US could have "put pressure" on Pakistan to agree to the understanding with India.

The US doesn't want India and Pakistan to go into a full-scale war, as it has its eyes on the security situation in the Indo-Pacific through the Quad, he claimed.

However, he also termed the understanding only of “kinetic means" as the restrictions in the economic, water and cyber domains remain, he said in Jammu.

Brig Khushal Thakur (retd), who played a key role in the 1999 Kargil conflict, said it was a matter of "great joy" that an understanding had been reached by the two sides to halt military actions.

"This is a victory of PM Modi's leadership, our armed forces, our diplomacy, and also a victory of our stand of zero-tolerance towards terrorism," he said.

Stating that India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding to halt military actions, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, “India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Top government sources said the outcome was the result of a direct engagement between India and Pakistan and that Islamabad agreed to it with "no pre-conditions, post-conditions and no links to other issues”.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian armed forces on May 7 hit nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

