New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) People have reposed their faith in "Modi's guarantees," BJP leaders chimed together on Sunday as the party appeared set on the path of victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

"The election results show people accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee of delivering on guarantees," BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said here.

Joshi, who was BJP's election-in-charge for Rajasthan, took a dig at the Congress and promises it made in the run up to the elections.

"People have blessed BJP in three states, endorsed Prime Minister Modi's leadership and rejected Congress' false promises," Joshi said.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP leader Raman Singh said in Raipur,"People have reposed their trust in Modi's guarantees."

Singh said the people have voted in the name of Modi and for his work over the past nine-and-half years.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave Modi's aggressive campaign ahead of the assembly election for the party's performance.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The state is also in the heart of Modi ji. There is immense faith towards him. He held public meetings here and appealed to the people which has touched the people's hearts," Chouhan said in Bhopal.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said it was Modi's belief in taking everyone together that worked for the party.

"This victory is of the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas' given by Prime Minister Modi. It is the victory of the guarantee given by the Prime Minister. It is also the victory of the strategy given by Amit Shah and the able leadership provided by Nadda ji," she said. "Most importantly, it is a victory for our party workers,"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the party's victory a result of guidance of PM Modi.

"Under the leadership and guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, BJP's hattrick of huge majority in terms election results in three of the four states, is a 'guarantee of people's trust' on the 'guarantee of Modi'." he wrote on X.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the victory was an indicator what is to come in 2024.

"The Ghamandiya alliance's arrogance has been shattered. The INDI alliance has neither leaders, nor policy... For 2024, the indication is clear, the world has faith in India and India's leadership. If India progresses, the world will progress. And people of India have put their faith in Narendra Modi," Thakur said.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP manifesto -- 'Modi ki Guarantee 2023' -- promised cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 to poor families, one lakh government jobs, and a Rs 12,000 annual financial assistance to married women.

The BJP had also promised to procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal and an annual assistance of Rs 10,000 to land less farm labourers.

Free food grain, income assistance for farmers, housing for all, 100 per cent electrification of villages, and tap water to every home, were listed by the party as some of Modi's guarantees.

"All promises made to you will be fulfilled. This is my guarantee," Modi had said addressing a rally in MP last month.

During several of rallies he took a dig at the Congress for its set of promises.

"Those who do not have any guarantee about themselves are offering guarantees to the people," Modi had said at a rally in MP.

"Modi's guarantees begin from where hope from others ends. That is why Modi's guarantees are popular," the prime minister had said on the campaign trail.

In Jaipur, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying people have come out of the spell of the "magician."

"The 'magic' has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician. People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor," he said.

Gehlot was born into a family of magicians and assisted his father during his tours.

Congress had unleashed the politics of guarantee during Karnataka assembly elections in May, making five distinct promises to the electorate – monthly cash assistance to women head of families, 200 units of free electricity, unemployment allowance to youth, free food grains, and free travel for women on state transport buses.

The party tried to replicate the template in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Modi turned on the heat on the Congress by projecting himself as a leader who has delivered on the promises made by him to help the common man meet his aspirations.

"Modi Yaani Har Guarantee Poori Hone Ki Guarantee (Modi means the guarantee to fulfill every guarantee)," the prime minister had said in an article last week.

"'Modi Ki Guarantee' denotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the aspirations of the common man. It echoes the resolution of his government to serve the last man standing. It allows us to witness a political phenomenon, hitherto missing, where promises carry meaning and are executed meaningfully," he had said.

"Today, the Congress headquarters in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are wearing a deserted look. The Congress and National Conference will face the same fate during assembly polls in J-K," Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said.

The race amongst political parties to offer freebies to the voters triggered a debate on burden on the state exchequer.

