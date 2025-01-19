Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) A video clip of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti purportedly praising the 'medicinal value' of Gomutra has gone viral in the social media.

The director allegedly endorsed the "anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties," of Gomutra and said it is useful for conditions such as the Irritable Bowel Syndrome and batted for consideration of its "medicinal value."

He made that comment while narrating an anecdote from the life of a sanyasi who consumed gomutra when he had high fever; taking part in an event held at a Go Samrakshana Sala here on the day of Maatu Pongal (January 15, 2025) here.

Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram slammed the remark, and said: "Peddling pseudoscience by @iitmadras Director is most unbecoming @IMAIndiaOrg."

Sources in the premium institution confirmed that the remarks were made by Kamatkoti and they added that he being an 'organic farmer,' he spoke at the goshala event and there was a larger context to his remarks.

