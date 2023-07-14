Sonbhadra (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) Two people have been arrested after a video purporting to show a man urinating on another was widely circulated on social media, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place in the district's Jugail area on July 11.

The pair, who enjoyed good relations, had an argument after consuming alcohol and Jawahar Patel allegedly assaulted Gulab Kol before urinating on his ears, Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said.

As the victim was drunk, he did not realise what had happened. However, someone shot a video of the incident that was later circulated on social media, he said.

Kol has lodged a complaint in this regard and an FIR is being registered, Singh said.

Patel and his accomplice have been arrested, he added.

The incident follows the arrest of Pravesh Shukla in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly urinating on Dashmat Rawat, who belongs to a tribal community.

