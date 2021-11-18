Viral video shows JCB machine trying to mow down a woman in Barmer. (Photo/ANI)

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 18 (ANI): The police filed two FIRs after a viral video on social media showed a JCB machine being used to mow down a woman at Barmer in Rajasthan.

Reportedly, the woman in the video was protesting over a land dispute.

The Rajasthan police has registered two FIRs in the matter.

Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Deepak Bhargav told ANI, "The video is of a clash that erupted between two groups over a land dispute. Two FIRs have been lodged in this matter."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

