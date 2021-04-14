New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police Wednesday said it has launched an investigation after a video surfaced online purportedly showing an on-duty policeman being assaulted by a gym-owner.

The alleged assault took place on April 1 in Uttam Nagar area, they said.

In the video, the policeman, identified as Sushil, can be purportedly seen being abused and assaulted by a man along with his accomplice. Another policeman was seen trying to stop the man, but he couldn't.

According to police, Sushil was earlier posted as a PSO to a person named Sanjay Gupta. On April 1, when Sushil went to meet Gupta in Uttam Nagar, the policeman and Gupta's relative got into an argument. Following which, Sushil was allegedly abused and beaten up by Gupta's younger brother and his accomplice.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, "A video of a police person being assaulted on April 1 surfaced today. Details are being verified. Prima facie, a case of assault on police person appears to be made out."

The Delhi Police takes such matters very seriously, he said.

"An enquiry into the incident is underway and appropriate action will be taken in due course," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)