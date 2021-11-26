New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A video purportedly showing a former Congress MLA in Okhla area of the city caning and abusing staff of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for allegedly removing hoardings and posters put up by him has surfaced.

Reacting to the incident, police on Friday said they will be registering an FIR in the matter.

However, former Congress MLA Mohammad Asif Khan said he had no knowledge that they were SDMC staff.

"I don't know who they were. I have also received no call or a message from the SDMC about the incident," he said.

The video of the incident purportedly showing Khan beating four men with a stick and directing them to hold ears while doing squats surfaced on Friday.

Khan told PTI he had noticed that for quite some time hoardings put up by him in Okhla area were quickly removed while those of a local AAP MLA and municipal corporations remained untouched.

"I saw that some men were removing Congress party hoardings and posters near by home in Okhla. When I questioned why they never removed posters and hoardings of other parties they did not answer. I just taught them a lesson. I have no idea who they were," he said.

A senior SDMC official said on condition of anonymity that the people being subjected to "disrespect" belong to the civic body.

"The matter has been discussed with deputy commissioner Central Zone. Appropriate legal action is being taken by Zonal Authorities," the official said.

The remunerative projects cell of the municipal corporation is responsible for removing unauthorised advertisement material and encroachments.

