Bhubaneswar, May 6 (PTI) The anti-corruption vigilance wing on Friday arrested a Live Stock Inspector in Odisha's Cuttack district on the charge of amassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 7 crore, an official said.

The Vigilance during search unearthed properties worth over Rs 7 crore in the name of Jagannth Rout and his family members.

His properties included 96 plots of land, including 86 plots in the prime area of Bhubaneswar and 10 plots in Cuttack district and buildings. Bank and insurance deposits worth Rs 39.48 lakh, and gold, diamond and silver ornaments worth Rs 20.60 lakh were also detected.

After a thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Rout were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets in excess of 365 per cent of his known sources of income, the vigilance said in a statement.

A case was registered against Rout under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Rout was produced before a court in Cuttack which remanded him to judicial custody till May 19.

