New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Former Union minister and vice-chairman of the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Vijay Goel, took out a "Samvidhan Samman Yatra" on the eve of the 76th Constitution Day from the Red Fort to the Fatehpuri Masjid on Monday, according to a statement.

Hundreds of people participated in the march, raising slogans on justice, equality and protecting the Constitution. The highlight of the yatra was an eight-foot replica of the Constitution, which was placed on a grand horse-drawn carriage.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly said that it is our duty to protect the Constitution. The Constitution grants everyone the right to equality, ensuring justice and fairness for all. It is a testament to India's strength, signifying equality amidst diversity," Goel was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The Constitution is the cornerstone of our democracy and the unifying thread of our nation. This yatra is a tribute to the vision of the founding fathers of our Constitution and a reminder of the values of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity enshrined in the Preamble," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also talked about a unique initiative led by the prime minister during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister in 2010.

"When he was the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi organised a Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in Surendranagar, Gujarat to mark 60 years of the Constitution. A replica of the Constitution was placed atop an elephant and the procession covered parts of the city. It was a unique and memorable tribute to the spirit of the Constitution," Goel said.

The "Samvidhan Samman Yatra", in this same spirit, aims at rekindling the constitutional values among citizens and encouraging dialogue on its relevance in modern India. It is expected to witness widespread participation, symbolising the unity and diversity that the Constitution celebrates, he added.

