New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday praised the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogues' program, saying platforms like this instil a sense of empowerment and confidence among youngsters, inspiring them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Hosted the young leaders of Himachal Pradesh under the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogues' program in New Delhi. I shared my journey and experiences, while carefully listening to their innovative ideas and fresh perspectives."

"Platforms like this instil a sense of empowerment and confidence among youngsters, inspiring them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building. I am enthused with the energy and passion of these youngsters and impressed with their commitment towards the vision of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji for 'Viksit Bharat@2047'," Nadda added in the post.

On Saturday, the Department of Youth Affairs successfully kicked off Day 2 of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The event began with a grand inaugural session attended by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Khadse, Anand Mahindra, Palki Sharma, S Somnath, Pawan Goenka, Amitabh Kant and Ronnie Screwvala. The ceremony opened with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda, whose enduring ideals continue to inspire the nation's youth.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aims to break the 25-year-old tradition of holding the National Youth Festival in a conventional manner. It aligns with the Prime Minister's Independence Day call to engage 1 lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them with a national platform to turn their ideas for a Viksit Bharat into reality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 on January 12, at around 10 am, at Bharat Mandapam. (ANI)

