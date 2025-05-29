New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the launch of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is a significant initiative for farmers and a unique effort to support agricultural development.

According to an official release, the Prime Minister highlighted that as the monsoon approaches and preparations for the Kharif season begin, over the next 12 to 15 days, 2,000 teams consisting of scientists, experts, officials, and progressive farmers will travel across over 700 districts and reach millions of farmers across villages.

He extended his best wishes to all farmers and participants in these teams, acknowledging their dedication to strengthening India's agricultural sector.

Highlighting that agriculture has traditionally been a state subject, with each state formulating policies and taking initiatives for farmers' welfare, PM Modi emphasised that, however, with rapidly changing times, India's agricultural sector also requires significant transformation.

He remarked that Indian farmers have achieved record production, filling grain reserves. Still, the market dynamics and consumer preferences are evolving, and asserted that it is imperative to bring modern reforms to agricultural systems in collaboration with states and farmers.

PM Modi noted that under this campaign, scientific teams will transition from lab to land, bringing comprehensive data to farmers and equipping them with advanced agricultural knowledge and emphasised that these teams will stand ready to assist farmers before the Kharif season begins.

Underlining the significant research advancements made by India's agricultural scientists over the decades and emphasising their positive impact on farming outcomes, the Prime Minister praised progressive farmers who have successfully experimented with new techniques, achieving impressive yields.

Underscoring the importance of ensuring that scientific research and successful farming practices reach the broader farming community, the Prime Minister noted that while efforts have been ongoing, there is now a need to accelerate these initiatives with renewed energy.

"Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan presents a valuable opportunity to bridge this knowledge gap, enabling farmers to benefit from cutting-edge agricultural insights," the Prime Minister stated.

PM Modi emphasised that for a Viksit Bharat, India's agriculture must also evolve, highlighting several key focus areas of the central government aimed at transforming the agricultural sector.

He outlined critical issues, including ensuring fair prices for farmers' produce, strengthening the agricultural economy, and aligning crop production with national requirements.

"India must not only fulfill its own needs but also emerge as a global food supplier," stated PM Modi, remarking that tackling climate change challenges, enhancing grain production with minimal water use, protecting soil health from harmful chemicals, modernising the farming techniques and taking science and technology to the fields are essential.

He emphasised that over the last 10-11 years, the government has undertaken extensive efforts in these areas and urged all participants in the campaign to maximise farmer awareness, ensuring they are well-informed about modern agricultural advancements.

Stressing the importance of providing farmers with additional sources of income beyond traditional agriculture, the Prime Minister highlighted key initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for farmers.

He remarked that installing solar panels along field boundaries can generate additional revenue and noted the impact of the Sweet Revolution, stating that beekeeping is benefiting farmers and must be expanded to involve more participants.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to convert agricultural residues into energy, transforming waste into wealth.

He highlighted the significance of identifying suitable areas for cultivating 'Shri Anna' and enhancing value addition in agricultural products. Prime Minister further pointed out that even non-milking cattle are now contributing to the economy through the Gobardhan Yojana, which creates income-generating opportunities.

He called for widespread farmer awareness about these innovations to ensure maximum participation and benefits.

PM Modi emphasised, "India's agriculture must become a cornerstone of a developed India," underscoring the magnitude of this mission.

He urged farmers to actively engage with visiting scientists, encouraging them to ask questions and seek valuable insights.

PM Modi called upon scientists and officials to recognise the significance of their mission, stating that their commitment must go beyond routine government work and reflect a spirit of national service.

He urged them to address farmers' queries comprehensively while also documenting their valuable suggestions.

"Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan will open new avenues of progress for India's farmers, driving modernisation in agriculture," said PM Modi, concluding by extending his best wishes to all the stakeholders. (ANI)

