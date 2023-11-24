New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The villagers of Ruzazho village of Nagaland's Phek district met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the National Integration Tour (NIT) organised by the Assam Rifles on Friday.

The Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (IGAR) (North) organised the tour to Delhi and Amritsar for the villagers from November 16 to November 27, a press release issued by the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) said. The NIT tour was flagged off from Kohima.

During the visit, the President appreciated the spirit and ideology of the Assam Rifles working towards the upliftment and betterment of the populace in the remote region.

The President addressed the NIT participants and encouraged them to disseminate their experiences gained through the tour to fellow villagers, the release said. (ANI)

