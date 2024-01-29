Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Tension gripped Thondapi village in Muppalla Mandal during the 'Babu Surety, Future Guarantee' program, as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge Kanna Lakshminarayana participated in the event last night.

Unidentified individuals suddenly pelted stones at the TDP team. According to a pre-plan, the lights were switched off, and stones were thrown from nearby buildings. Kanna Lakshminarayana's personal assistant (PA), Swamy and other TDP leaders sustained injuries in this unexpected attack.

Sattenapally Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Adinarayana intervened, urging TDP leader Kanna to halt the meeting on the stage during the 'Babu Surety Future Guarantee' program in Thondapi village.

An altercation ensued between Kanna Lakshmi Narayana and the DSP, while unidentified individuals continued to pelt stones at the stage.

In the incident, Kanna's PA and some youth were injured. DSP Adhinarayana stated that an investigation into the incident will be conducted to ascertain the details.

Earlier on Saturday, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that "not a single project" has been completed in the Rayalseema region under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP chief also took a swipe at the prolonged absence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy from direct interactions with the public.

While addressing a public gathering in Ra Kadali Ra, he questioned the timing of the recently organized program "Siddam," expressing confusion over its purpose.

Naidu further asserted that many people are eager to see the Chief Minister return home. In his address, Naidu pointed out that "CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has not engaged in public meetings for four and a half years."

He questioned the timing and purpose of the recently organized program called "Siddam," expressing confusion about its objectives. Naidu emphasized that there is significant anticipation among the public for the Chief Minister's return.

As political tensions are high, Naidu's remarks underscore the ongoing political dynamics in Andhra Pradesh, where leaders criticise each other's actions and decisions, setting the stage for an active and competitive political landscape in the months ahead. (ANI)

