India News | Virus: 'Admin' at Centre of Mumbai Cops' Social Media Advisory

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Sunday issued an advisory warning netizens and social media-users of strict action if they disseminate fake news, rumours, misinformation in connection withe coronavirus outbreak.

The advisory said such content can cause panic among people, and incite mistrust towards government functionaries trying to control the outbreak, an official said.

"All persons designated as admin on messaging and social media platforms shall be held responsible for any such information being disseminated in a group administered by them," the official said.

The diktat will come into force from Monday and violators will be booked under section 188 of IPC for disobedience to official order, he added.

