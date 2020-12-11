Ahmedabad, Dec 11 (PTI) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday reduced COVID-19 treatment charges in around 60 designated private hospitals by 10 to 20 per cent, officials said.

Under the agreement between AMC and private hospitals, some facilities can utilise 50 per cent of their beds to treat COVID-19 patients referred there by the civic body, while some facilities can use its entire bed capacity to treat "private quota" patients.

For hospitals having 50:50 quota arrangement, the AMC has announced a 10 per cent reduction for patients admitted on private quota, bringing down the daily charge for a general ward bed from Rs 9,000 to Rs 8.100, a release said.

The new daily charges will be Rs 16,200 and 19,600 instead of 18,050 and 21,850 for ICU without ventilator and ICU with ventilator respectively, it added.

For the second category of hospitals, where 100 per cent beds are filled on private quota, the new daily charge will be Rs 7,200 instead of Rs 9,000, a reduction of 20 per cent, said the release.

For ICU without ventilator, hospitals will now have to charge Rs 14,400 instead of 18,050 per day, while daily charge for ICU with ventilator has been fixed at 17,500 instead of Rs 21,850, said the release.

In May, the AMC designated 60 private hospitals as COVID-19 facilities and allowed them to treat patients. PTI

