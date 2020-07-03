Surat, Jul 3 (PTI) The Surat civic body in Gujarat on Friday ordered the closure of paan shops in Katargam, Varachha and Sarthana areas for seven days from July 5.

The notification by Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani comes a day after state principal secretary Jayanti Ravi toured the city due to a spike in cases here and expressed unhappiness over people spitting in public and had indicated to authorities to keep paan chops closed.

Also Read | Kerala Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 211 COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 4,964: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

Of the more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases in Surat, a vast majority are from the three areas, home to the maximum number of diamond polishing units as well houses of people employed in them.

Diamond polishing units have been ordered shut since June 30 for seven days, as 570 employees and kin have tested positive for novel coronavirus in one month.

Also Read | ICSE, ISC Syllabus Reduced By 25% For Academic Year 2020-21 Due To COVID-19: CISCE.

Friday's notification said people were assembling at paan shops in large numbers without wearing masks, and many were found spitting in the vicinity.

The SMC has also asked paan shops from other areas in the city to ensure not more than four person gather at one time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)