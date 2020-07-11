Panaji, July 11 (PTI) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday wished speedy recovery to Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

"I join the whole nation in wishing Shri @SrBachchan a quick recovery. All of India will be praying for your speedy recovery from #COVID19. Get well soon!" Rane tweeted.

The Bollywood megastar said on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted in the isolation ward of a city hospital.

