India News | Vistara Airlines Operates First Dreamliner on Delhi-Kolkata Route

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 28 (ANI): A Vistara Airlines Dreamliner Boeing 787-9 on Thursday operated its first commercial flight on the Delhi-Kolkata route.

Flight UK705 departed Delhi today at 7.05 am and arrived in Kolkata at 8.55 am. Vistara will operate on the route with the same aircraft on May 29 as well.

Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer, Vinod Kannan said, "To travel is an innate human need that cannot be avoided for too long. We are seeing reasonable demand on some of the routes and are happy to add more flights to fly people home and help them reunite with their loved ones. This also enabled us to deploy India's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the Delhi-Kolkata route on May 28 and 29."

"For some time, we see people undertaking only essential travel, as leisure and business travel may still take a while to return. Meanwhile, flyers are also getting acquainted with the new SOPs and guidelines from the government and realising that flying remains the safest way to travel. We remain optimistic about the future of the Indian aviation sector and will do everything possible to ensure that together with our customers, we make flying feel safe again," he added. (ANI)

