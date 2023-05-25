New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A Delhi-bound Vistara flight diverted to Rajasthan's Jaipur due to bad weather at Delhi airport, the airline official said on Thursday.

"Flight UK996 from Mumbai to Delhi diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather at Delhi airport," said Vistara.

Rain along with strong winds and dust storms hit parts of Delhi on Thursday.

As the region witnessed sudden weather changes and a drop in temperature, the IMD has predicted no heatwave conditions for the next five days. (ANI)

