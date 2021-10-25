New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh interacted with representatives of several NGOs on Monday and said they have a vital role in promoting voter education and electoral participation.

The meeting comes a week ahead of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral roll of Delhi which begins from November 1.

SSR camps will be organised on November 6, 7, 27 and 28 for enrolment of all left out voters and young voters, the Delhi CEO Office said in a statement.

During this SSR, any person who will be 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022 will be eligible to enrol as a voter. The final roll will be published on January 5, officials said.

Delhi's last electoral roll was published in January 2021. The total number of eligible voters in the city had then stood at over 1.48 crore.

Singh interacted with representatives of several NGOs from Delhi and neighbouring cities on the upcoming exercise, and emphasised on the need to adopt an online mode for availing electoral services.

NGOs have a vital role in promoting voter education and electoral participation, Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

The main aim of the online interaction session was to promote voter awareness and encourage the youth to enrol as voters.

The exercise also provides an opportunity to correct particulars of electors and file objections against any wrong inclusion in the electoral roll. It also bolsters the accuracy of the electoral rolls by deleting the names of permanently shifted or deceased individuals.

