Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has closed the plea of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd and Howe Engineering Projects seeking security for their employees and property from protesters at Vizhinjam.

The Single Bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman closed this after being informed by the counsel for the petitioners that no obstruction was being caused any more at the site.

The court on August 26, directed the Kerala Police to ensure the maintenance of law and order at the construction site of Vizhinjam port.

The fishermen's protest turned violent as the Vizhinjam police arrested five protesters for allegedly blocking trucks in Thiruvananthapuram, leading to a scuffle recently on November 27. However, four of the five protesters were released later on November 28.

The police informed later that they had registered cases against the Arch Bishop and the auxiliary bishop of Thiruvananthapuram, as well as several priests for allegedly blocking trucks.

On December 7, The Kerala High Court closed a contempt case alleging wilful disobedience of an order granting police protection to employees and workers of Vizhinjam port for free ingress and egress to the construction site.

The case was closed after the State Government informed the court that the protest at Vizhinjam has been called off.

The fishermen had been protesting against the Adani port project, alleging that it was not a natural port and that if one goes inside, they could see huge sand dunes dredged from the sea piled up.

In September, the Kerala region of the Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) launched a 'Janabodhana Yatra' from Moolambilly in Ernakulam district to Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram as a part of a solidarity protest against the fishermen, who are holding protests at Vizhinjam against the Adani port project.

The churches of Kochi also extended their support to the fishermen, with priests and clergymen forming a human chain with the support of locals spread over 17.5 km. (ANI)

