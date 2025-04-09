Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 9 (ANI): Noting that VK Pandian has done a lot of good work for the state and the party, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that the former bureaucrat-turned-politician left the BJD over 10 months back and should not be blamed for anything.

Patnaik also said that V Kartikeyan Pandian is not involved in party work.

Patnaik's remarks have come over the row in the party on the split manner in which Biju Janata Dal MPs voted in Rajya Sabha on the Waqf Amendment Bill, which was later passed by Parliament and has become a law now. A section of the party had launched veiled attack on Pandian over the row.

"I want to state quite clearly that Kartikeyan Pandian, in the past, has done a lot of good work not only for the state but for the party. So, he shouldn't be criticised or blamed for anything. Also, he left the party more than 10 months ago and is not involved in any of the party's work," Patnaik told reporters.

Patnaik, who is BJD chief, disapproved of large meetings in hotels held by party members.

"I would like to state here that I disapprove of any quite large meetings in hotels held by party members. They have the party office 'Sankha Bhawan', which is a large building where they have been told they should hold their meetings and they should do so. I also want to state here quite clearly that Pravat Tripathy, ex-MLA, was expelled from the BJD some years ago because he was indicted in the chit-fund case and has spent some years in jail," Patnaik said.

BJD leader Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak on Wednesday said that there is no infighting in the party and MPs, MLAs and workers are united.

"There is no infighting at all. We all are working under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik. There is no question of division. All MPs, MLAs and workers are united. We always abide by the direction of our leader Naveen Patnaik. We are always secular. In the past it has been maintained by BJD and in the future also, we will continue with this stand," Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak told ANI.

BJD leader Bhupinder Singh said that there is no groupism in the party. "Naveen Patnaik is the only leader and an outsider can not lead the party. The party won't tolerate that...," he told ANI.

BJD vice president Prasanna Acharya said on April 5 that the party will discuss the stance of the party over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He said the party would hold discussions with Naveen Patnaik.

"We are a secular party, and we always stand with the minority of the country and the state. We are never interested in endangering the security and the interest of the minority of this country," Acharya had said.

"Our party always opposed the Waqf amendment bill, but why our party's stand changed at the last moment, we will have to discuss it," he added.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra had said earlier that there is no whip on the Waqf bill.

"The Biju Janata Dal has always upheld the principles of secularism and inclusivity, ensuring the rights of all communities. We deeply respect the diverse sentiments expressed by different sections of the Minority communities regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Our Party, having taken these views into careful consideration, has entrusted our Hon'ble Members in the Rajya Sabha with the responsibility of exercising their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities, should the Bill come up for voting. There is no Party Whip," he posted on X. (ANI)

