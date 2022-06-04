Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) A case was filed against vlogger Roddur Roy on Saturday for allegedly abusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a Facebook live, police said.

The case was lodged under relevant sections of the IPC after a complaint was filed by TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta at Chitpur police station, they said.

"An investigation has been started in the matter as per the relevant sections of the IPC. He has been summoned as a part of the probe," he said.

Roy, who widely uses expletives in his social media posts and courts controversies, used a barrage of abuses against the chief minister and senior leaders of the TMC in the Facevbook live session as he blamed the ruling party, alleging mismanagement at singer KK's last concert in Nazrul Mancha, following which he died.

