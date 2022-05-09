New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) To counter infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir, Vihaan Networks Limited has developed a wireless intrusion detection system to help security forces maintain surveillance through real-time remote monitoring, according to the company.

Attempts by terrorists from across the border to enter Jammu and Kashmir has always posed a challenge for security forces, ever since the eruption of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism over three decades ago.

Keeping in mind the threat, Vihaan Networks Limited (VNL), India's primary and only company to design and manufacture its own portfolio of end-to-end GSM, LTE and broadband network solutions for commercial purposes, has come out with a wireless border intrusion detection solution, the company said.

This includes an integrated and omnipresent system called the perimeter intrusion detection system (PIDS), it said.

PIDS is a wireless system and has a host of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions that enable authorities with real-time remote monitoring and control over critical locations.

"This integrated real-time intrusion detection and surveillance solution aids forces in effectively monitoring a designated area without endangering human lives to provide all-weather surveillance," the company said on Monday as it showcased its solutions for tactical missions at the two-day North Tech Symposium held at the army's northern command headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur last week.

The event was aimed at enhancing technological knowledge base of the participants through joint army-industry participation and it also facilitated engagement with the industry to identify unique solutions to meet operational requirements by providing a platform to the original equipment manufacturer or vendors to showcase their products as well as provided a forum for exchange of ideas with end users.

Systems found suitable at the symposium will be taken up for procurement through the Army Commander's Special Financial Powers (ACSFP), thus promoting 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence production and technology proliferation.

VNL presented its field proven solutions under three verticals for the armed forces - secure mobile broadband solutions, signal intelligence and ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance).

"We are extremely delighted to have showcased our solutions at the North Tech Symposium 2022. VNL's team strives to develop innovative solutions to assist security forces in efficiently mitigating threats and emergencies," founder and chairman, Shyam VNL, Rajiv Mehrotra, said.

Having worked closely with the security agencies, he said, "our solutions are designed and customised to sustain extreme weather conditions and challenging topography."

"We would be happy to serve as force multipliers for the troops to ensure security breach is never a cause for alarm," Mehrotra said.

He said VNL's secure and reliable emCell 4g LTE backpack solutions acts as force multiplier providing on-the-move connectivity to dismounted or small groups of soldiers through voice, video and data network sharing enabling access to real-time field situational-awareness.

"The company's emCell backpack unit is available in two versions, a mini backpack (less than 9kgs) and standard backpack for extended use, for the security forces," Mehrotra said.

