Lucknow, May 9 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday appealed to people to vote with enthusiasm in the second phase of the urban local body polls on May 11 to "force the government to be disciplined and responsible".

Voting for the first phase of the election was held on May 4. The counting of votes will be held on May 11.

"Full participation of the people in the elections is very necessary to get rid of the rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and other disturbing public problems. Therefore, it's an appeal to people to vote with more enthusiasm and dedication in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh civic elections on May 11," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

The BSP chief herself has not campaigned for any candidate in the urban local body polls.

"To teach the right lesson to the anti-people parties and governments, the public has the best democratic right to vote... Make the BSP win by using your vote properly in the Uttar Pradesh civic elections and force the government to be disciplined and responsible," she said in another tweet.

