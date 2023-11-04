Mamit (Mizoram) [India], November 4 (ANI): With just a few days left for the polling for the Mizoram assembly election, the voters of Mamit district of the state said that they want a government that does all-round development.

Voting for 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram will be held on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Development is the key issue in these assembly polls during election campaigns.

The BJP and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have levelled corruption charges against the current Mizo National Front (MNF) government.

Kima, a resident of Mamit district, told ANI that they want only development.

"Both Congress and MNF have ruled Mizoram for several years, but they didn't do anything for the development of the state. We want a new government that can do development," Kima said.

Lalchhawntluanga, another voter in Mamit Assembly Constituency, said that the people now want good governance and corruption-free government.

He further said that the new government should also work for the development of farmers.

Candidates of different political parties are engaged in campaigning in a warlike manner in every corner of their respective constituencies.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat. (ANI)

