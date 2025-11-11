Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar appealed to voters to turn out in large numbers as the second phase of polling for the Bihar elections 2025 began on Tuesday.

He said that the voters should vote for the National Democratic Alliance to secure the future of their children.

"I appeal to the voters to vote after comparing the situation before and after 2005. Voters should vote for NDA to secure their children's future: Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar as polling for second phase begins n," Shravan Kumar told ANI.

The second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7:00 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.

Apart from Bihar, voting for by-elections is being held for eight assembly constituencies spread across six States and one union territory. These constituencies are in Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha.

In Nagrota, Assistant Returning Officer Sumit Kohli informed that a total of 150 polling booths have been set up in the constituency and also appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes in the elections. He said that voting will continue until 6 pm, and a total of 97,379 voters will cast their votes.

"Our machines are ready for mock polling. We have a total of 150 polling booths in Nagrota constituency. I would like to appeal to everyone to come out in large numbers and cast their vote...They can decide their future with one vote...Voting will take place from 7:00 am am to 6:00 pm. Everyone who comes to us by 6 pm will be eligible to vote but I urge everyone to come early and vote. We have around 97,379 voters here... Security arrangements are good here...So, people should not be concerned about security," he said.

Mock polling was conducted at several booths across the state to test and ensure preparedness ahead of voting.

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third voters will also cast their vote in the elections.

45,399 polling stations have been set up across the state, which include 40,073 in rural areas and 5,326 in urban areas. 595 all-women-managed polling stations, 316 model polling stations, and 91 PwD-managed polling stations have also been set up across the state. (ANI)

