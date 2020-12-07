Jammu, December 7: Braving cold weather condition, voters across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday turned up in large numbers at their respective polling booths to exercise their democratic right to vote in the fourth phase of District development council (DDC) elections.

The fourth phase of the DDC elections is underway for 34 constituencies -- 17 each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions as lakhs of voters will decide the fate of 249 candidates. The voting will be held between 7 am and 2 pm. Also Read | Nokia 3.4 With Snapdragon 460 SoC to Be Launched in India in Mid-December 2020.

"We want local governance and hope that it will bring development here," said one of the local from Narbal area in Budgam district. State Election Commissioner KK Sharma on Sunday had encouraged the people in J-K to take part in the election process, saying that democracy in this beautiful part of our country. Also Read | J&K Fourth Phase of DDC Elections Today: People Queue Booths as Polling Takes Place in 34 Constituencies.

"DDCElections2020...I appeal all the eligible electors to vote in the 4th Phase tomorrow and strengthen the democracy in this beautiful part of our country.....34 DDC constituencies going to poll..249 Candidates in Fray," KK Sharma tweeted on Sunday.

Apart from DDC election, polling will be held for panchayat bypoll in 50 vacant sarpanch seats and 216 vacant panch seats falling within the DDC constituencies. The first phase of DDC elections on November 28 saw 51.76 percent voter turnout while second phase polls witnessed 48.62 percent on December 1 and the third phase of DDC elections on December 4 registered voter turnout of 50.53 percent.

The DDC election is being held in eight phases and will continue till December 19. The counting of votes will take place on December 22. The elections are the first being held after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)