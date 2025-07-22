New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Following Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation on medical reason, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram extended his best wishes, hoping for his good health and long life.

https://x.com/PChidambaram_IN/status/1947336583008735526

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: Opposition Raises Question Over Vice President's Sudden Move, Says 'There's Far More to It Than Meets the Eye'.

In a post on X, Chidambaram a former Finance Minister, wrote, "Vice President of India Mr Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned citing 'medical reasons'. I wish him good health and a long life."

https://x.com/Pawankhera/status/1947348414703735064

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 813 From Goa With 140 Passengers on Board Makes Emergency Landing in Indore.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, in a more cryptic response, posted on X, stating, "be-kh'udii be-sbb nhiiN g'aalib kuch to hai jis kii prdaa-daarii hai (Selflessness is not without reason, Ghalib. There is something that is being veiled.)"

Earlier in the day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice."

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," the letter said.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," it added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers.

"Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he said.

Dhankhar said that the warmth, trust, and affection he has received from all the Members of Parliament will be cherished and embedded in his memory.

"I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy. It has been a privilege and a source of satisfaction to witness and participate in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honour," he said.

"As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future," he added.

The resignation came on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Dhankhar was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11, 2022. As Vice President, he also served as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)