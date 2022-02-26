New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the demise of former Odisha Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal and said that he will be remembered for his commitment to the development of the state.

"Saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Hemananda Biswal. In his long political career, he always championed the cause of the people and will be remembered for his commitment to the development of Odisha. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers," Vice President of India tweeted.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Aparna Yadav Claims BJP Tsunami in UP, Says 'Yogi Adityanath Govt To Return to Power With Thumping Majority'.

Biswal who was 83 years old, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment on Friday.

Biswal served as the Chief Minister of Odisha twice- from December 7, 1989, to March 5, 1990, and from December 6, 1999, to March 5, 2000. (ANI)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Worried Parents Hold Demonstration Outside Russian Embassy in Delhi, Seek Safe Evacuation of Their Children From Ukraine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)