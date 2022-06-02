New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has taken up the issue of four Indian nationals detained in Senegal during delegation-level talks with Senegalese President Macky Sall at Dakar.

Naidu reached Senegal on Wednesday as part of his three-nation tour.

Also Read | DU Admission Row: St Stephen’s College Challenges Withdrawal of Its Prospectus in Delhi High Court.

According to a statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat, during the talks, Naidu took up the issue of the four Indian nationals -- crew members of the ship M V Asso-6 -- who are detained in Senegal since June 2021 on drug- trafficking charges.

The vice president requested the Senegalese government to expedite their trial so that, if released, they could return to their anxious families, the statement said.

Also Read | Karnataka Jamia Masjid Row: Section 144 Imposed in Mandya From June 3-5 Over VHP's Call for Protest.

Three MoUs were signed during the talks to further deepen the bilateral partnership in various areas, including a visa-free regime for diplomatic and official passport holders and the renewal of a cultural exchange programme for the period 2022-26.

Naidu assured Senegal of India's continued commitment to support its socio-economic development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)