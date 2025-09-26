New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan undertook a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh on 24th and 25th September 2025, engaging in a series of cultural and spiritual programmes in Vijayawada and Tirumala, according to an official statement from the Vice President's Secretariat.

This was his first official visit to a state after assuming office as Vice President. On 24th September, the CP Radhakrishnan began his state visit with a darshan at the Kanak Durga Temple in Vijayawada, where he offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the nation.

Later, he attended the Vijayawada Utsav 2025 at Punnamy Ghat as the Chief Guest. In his address, the Vice-President highlighted the significance of Navratri as a celebration of feminine divinity and women's empowerment. He praised the cultural richness of Andhra Pradesh and acknowledged the state's achievements in agriculture, information technology, innovation, and inclusive development.

The Vice-President expressed his appreciation for the warmth and spirit of the people of Vijayawada.

On 25th September, CP Radhakrishnan visited the sacred Tirumala Temple and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara, praying for the well-being of all citizens. He later inaugurated the newly constructed Pilgrim Amenities Centre (PAC) 'Venkatadri Nilayam' at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Tirumala, in the presence of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Ministers, senior officials, and other dignitaries.

The 'Venkatadri Nilayam' is a five-storied modern facility designed to serve thousands of devotees visiting the shrine daily. Each floor comprises six spacious halls, with the inaugurated level featuring four dormitories and two Bal Mundan halls. A total of 600 lockers have been installed in the building, with 150 lockers in each dormitory to ensure safe custody of devotees' belongings.

The complex is equipped with ten lifts and six staircases to facilitate smooth movement across floors. The basement floor houses a Prashadam Hall with a seating capacity of approximately 500 devotees. Additionally, the facility includes a medical centre with one doctor, a pharmacy, and four beds to address basic healthcare needs.

The inauguration of 'Venkatadri Nilayam' marks a significant milestone in TTD's commitment to enhancing pilgrim services, combining spiritual sanctity with modern infrastructure and convenience.

Before concluding his engagements, the Vice-President also visited the revered Padmavathi Temple in Tiruchanoor and offered prayers to Goddess Padmavathi, seeking blessings for the peace and prosperity of the nation. (ANI)

