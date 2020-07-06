Jaipur, Jul 6 (PTI) About 100 farmers in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, who were trained for WADI development under PAHAL initiative of DS group, have enhanced their agricultural produce in the last one year, the group said on Monday.

The farmers of Surata Gram Panchayat of Dungarpur got additional produce of 1,03,580 kg of vegetables, of which 70,350 kg have been sold to generate an additional income of around Rs 25.38 lakh in about one year.

Also Read | Karnataka Reports 1,843 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 25,317: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

Surata was earlier dependent on vegetables supply from Gujarat and now around 60-70 per cent of vegetables need is met locally due to the initiative, the group said in a release.

"So far, 100 farmers have enrolled in 'PAHAL' and another 200 tribal farmers residing in Surata and nearby gram panchayats are in the process of being enrolled," the release said.

Also Read | Family's Advice Still Relevant for Young CEO Jack Zuckowsky and Social Summit.

During the lockdown period in April and May, these farmers produced around 24,580 kgs of vegetables and have already sold more than 17,050 kg which generated an additional income of Rs 5.88 lakh for them.

Under the PAHAL ((Promotion of Agricultural and Horticulture for Advancement of Livelihoods) project, farmers are encouraged to maximize the use of small land dwellings to produce seasonal vegetables and fruits in 3 tier, below the ground, at shrub level and creepers at height.

Doing so allows producing more from less (land) while being more resilient to pests.

WADI, which means orchard in Gujarati, model of agriculture promotes water efficiency for farming as a tool to improve agriculture and food security for small and marginalised farmers. The objective is to introduce profitable vegetable cultivation to meet the local demand and simultaneously generate additional income for the farmers and secure their livelihood.

“The Group has also helped the beneficiaries by linking them with Government schemes like Sukanaya Samriddhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Rajasthan Social Security Pension Scheme and Rajshree Yojna etc,” the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)