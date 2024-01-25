New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted residents of Himachal Pradesh on their statehood day and said she wants the state to become a centre of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state of the Indian Union on January 25, 1971.

"I heartily congratulate all the residents of the state on the 'Statehood Day' of Himachal Pradesh. The amazing natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh, the centre of both spirituality and bravery, has been attracting everyone for centuries," Murmu said in Hindi, in a post on X.

"I want the state to also become a centre of innovation and entrepreneurship. I wish that all the people of Himachal Pradesh move forward by maintaining a balance between tradition and modernity and contribute immensely to nation building," she added.

