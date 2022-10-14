Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said his party wants to create such a situation that the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, would not get candidates to field in the 2024 state Assembly polls.

Also Read | XXX Lands Ekta Kapoor in Big Trouble; Supreme Court Raps Producer for 'Polluting Minds of Young Generation' With Her Web Series.

He expressed confidence that the good work of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation will ensure the combine wins 200 Assembly and 45 Lok Sabha seats in the state when both polls are held in 2024.

Also Read | Gurugram: Stuck in Traffic, Woman Delivers Baby Inside Car in Jacobpura.

He said the BJP was a party where workers got ample scope to progress, citing the rise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi to the post of prime minister.

However, in the Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray's party, one progresses up the hierarchy if one is a close relative of powerful leaders, Bawankule claimed.

"In the BJP, the only qualification is work. Such a person will get a free hand and no one will stop him. Even a person like me, with no family background (in politics), can become Maharashtra BJP chief." he said at an event where some functionaries joined the party.

Taunting Thackeray, the senior BJP leader said the state once had a CM who did not come to Mantralaya in two-and-half years, while Fadnavis and Shinde were now putting in 18 hours per day at work.

"We want to create a situation in Maharashtra that by 2024, the MVA will not get a candidate to field in the elections. Under the leadership of Shinde and Fadnavis, the (BJP and Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena) alliance will win more than 200 Assembly and 45 Lok Sabha seats (in Maharashtra in 2024)," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)