Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Voicing concern over the macabre murder of a 32-year-old woman by her live-in partner, Gauri Chhabria, a member of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, on Thursday said the panel is considering arranging self-defence camps for women in light of the horrific incident.

A 56-year-old man was detained on Wednesday evening for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and dismembering her body.

"This is a horrific incident. The accused killed his living partner and chopped her body into pieces on June 4. The police, which are conducting an investigation into the incident, visited the ration shop where the accused worked and also the orphanage, which the deceased was associated with. We are considering holding self-defence camps for women in light of this incident," Chhabria, also an advocate, told ANI.

Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts arrived at the crime scene where the accused, Manoj Sane, allegedly killed his 32-year-old live-in partner and chopped her body into pieces at an apartment in Thane's Mira Bhayandar.

Earlier, the accused was brought to Nayanagar police station after a court remanded him to 8-day police custody, till June 16.

Meanwhile, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police (MBVV) said the mortal remains of the 32-year-old woman were sent to a government hospital for examination.

"The mortal remains of the 32-year-old woman have been sent to JJ Hospital for analysis. A special team of doctors will now examine the body parts and tell the police which parts are missing. A complete medical examination will be conducted by doctors. Further investigation is underway," said an officer of MBVV police station.

Earlier, Nayanagar police station received a call from the residents of the building, complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple's flat.

"Police have found a body of a woman, who had been killed and her body chopped to pieces, from a society in the Mira Road area. She was in a live-in relationship. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman was hacked to death. Further Investigation is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mumbai Jayant Bajbale said earlier. (ANI)

