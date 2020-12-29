Bargarh (Odisha) [India], December 29 (ANI): "I want to complete the course and serve the needy," said 64-year-old retired banker Jay Kishore Pradhan, who has cracked National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and now enrolled as a first-year MBBS student.

He appeared for NEET, which does not have an upper age limit, in September, secured a good rank, and qualified for VIMSAR.

Director of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR), Dr Lalit Kumar said that it is one of the rare events in the history of medical education in the country.

Pradhan has set an example by getting admission as a medical student at such an age.

The recent death of his father and his medical experience during his treatment, motivated him to sit for NEET and enroll in the MBBS course to become a doctor, he said.

Many young boys failed to clear this exam in spite of their sincere efforts, said Dr Rajesh Kumar Tripathy. "The Supreme Court lift up the upper age limit," and allowed candidates aged 25 years and above to apply and appear in the NEET-UG 2019 examination.

Pradhan, who is likely to be 70 by the time his MBBS course is complete, said that age, too, is just a number for him. "I have no commercial intentions going ahead. I want to serve the people till I am alive.' (ANI)

