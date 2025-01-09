Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) The National Conference government headed by Omar Abdullah would not "fight" the Centre but work with it to resolve the problems faced by Jammu and Kashmir, party president Farooq Abdullah asserted here on Thursday.

"We don't want to fight New Delhi. We want to work together with Delhi to resolve the state's problems. We don't want to engage in battles. Those who want to fight can do so," the former chief minister told reporters here.

His remarks came in the backdrop of party Lok Sabha MP Aga Rullah's comments during a TV interview that Omar Abdullah should not distance himself from the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and should not be seen by the people as a "Delhi's representative".

Addressing concerns about the unity within the INDIA bloc, Abdullah said the alliance is not just about contesting elections, but it is about strengthening India and eliminating hatred.

"The alliance is permanent -- it is for every day and every moment," he said.

He was replying to media questions on a range of issues including fissures in the INDIA bloc with the AAP and Congress fighting the Delhi polls separately, the dual power structure in Jammu and Kashmir, the Maha Kumbh and the Tirupati stampede.

He expressed concern over unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a significant issue in the region.

"How will people's problem be solved when unemployment is so severe here? Our hospitals and schools are in dire condition. We need teachers, doctors, and paramedics, but instead, unnecessary battles are being fought," he said.

Abdullah said his National Conference has nothing to do with the BJP, but it is the responsibility of the central government to support state governments in addressing local issues.

"We are not with the BJP, nor do we have any connection with them," he said.

Abdullah stressed that both the central and state governments should prioritise the needs of the people rather than engaging in conflicts that hinder progress.

Reacting to claims about his son and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah being influenced by New Delhi, the NC chief said, "Omar Abdullah has been elected as the chief minister by the people. He does not act on anyone's instructions. He acts on his own. Those who are under this impression should come out of it."

Replying to a question about Wednesday's Tirupati temple stampede that killed six pilgrims, he urged the government to ensure that incidents causing loss of life are prevented, particularly at religious sites and during festivals.

He highlighted the importance of proactive planning at places of worship, which attract lakhs of devotees, to ensure safety and security, especially for women.

"With the Maha Kumbh approaching, the authorities must take adequate measures to avoid any mismanagement. This is a once-in-twelve-year event where millions visit the Ganga. The government must ensure proper arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents," he said, underlining the cultural and religious significance of such events in India.

On a question about rumblings within the INDIA bloc, Abdullah said, "The alliance is not just about contesting elections. It is about strengthening India and eliminating hatred. Those who believe this alliance exists only for parliamentary elections are mistaken. The alliance is permanent -- it is for every day and every moment."

Responding to questions about the dual governance structure, Abdullah reiterated the demand for statehood, stating that the dual power structure in Jammu and Kashmir would stabilise once full statehood is restored.

On a controversy over a person facing a probe joining the National Conference, Abdullah said, "I was unaware of his involvement in any case. We announced yesterday that until he is cleared of all charges, he will not be admitted into the party."

